King Charles hosts India’s Cricket Team at palace grounds

King Charles met with the Indian cricket team in a show of support following their heartbreaking defeat to England.
The British Monarch hosted the India Men's Test Cricket Team at Clarence House gardens following their defeat in the third Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground.
King Charles greeted the visitors in his capacity as Head of the Commonwealth.
Taking to the official Instagram account on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace shared the exclusive snaps of King Charles meeting with Indian players along with a caption, “Today, The King welcomed the India men’s and women’s cricket teams to Clarence House.”
The first image featured the King posing for a formal group photo with the Indian cricket contingent, which includes players, coaching staff, and officials.
Another image showed King Charles III warmly interacting with members of the Indian cricket team.
The engagement took place shortly after England clinched a tense 22-run victory, with Ben Stokes leading the charge with a stellar performance.
In a pressure-filled finale, Stokes delivered a sustained attack from the Nursery End.
During a morning session, an adrenaline-charged pace bowling from Stokes and Jofra Archer tore through India's batting order.
The reception at Clarence House showcased a diplomatic gesture towards the visiting team, with King Charles.
Notably, it is a part of a tradition that the King welcomes Commonwealth cricket teams during their tours of England.