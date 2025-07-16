Prince William, Prince Harry's rift becomes biggest hurdle to family reunion

Prince William and Prince Harry have been advised to bury their feud as peace talks with King Charles continue.
The brother duo has received a strong warning from a Royal expert who admitted that the ongoing clash between the two could cause "incalculable damage" to the throne.
Columnist Andrew Norman Wilson has highlighted how important it is for William and Harry to put their differences behind them before the Prince of Wales ascends the throne.
Along with that, the Royal commentator also noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could "seethe and seek revenge" if the future king does not join hands with his younger brother.
Andrew added, "When Charles vacates the stage, as one day he must, and William is anointed, a middle-aged brother in exile, on non-speakers with the sovereign but with a potential audience of billions, could do incalculable damage."
The columnist acknowledged the bad blood between the brothers, which he cited emerged from childhood trauma.
"This was a pair of brothers who, from earliest childhood, were facing the broken marriage of their parents; their mother's untimely death; unfounded and scurrilous speculation about Harry's paternity; and generally a gnawing inferiority complex on Harry's part - some of it understandable."
The bond between Prince Harry and the Royal Family turned sour after he, with his wife, Meghan Markle, quit their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.
Since then, the pair have been working on multiple projects, amid which Harry released his controversial memoir titled Spare in 2023, which intensified the tensions between the brothers.
Amid the years-long rift, senior aides of King Charles and Prince Harry met in London for potential peace talks over the weekend.