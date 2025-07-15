Prince Harry hit by major setback amid his solo foreign trip


Prince Harry has been dealt a setback ahead of his upcoming UK visit, as a key Invictus Games aide steps down.

As per report, the Duke of Sussex Invictus Games Foundation’s key person is set to exit from his position after 10 years of dedicated service.

The major announcement came ahead of the sporting event's return to the UK in 2027.

Mickaela Richards, a competitor in the inaugural 2014 London Games who later rose to a senior leadership role, is stepping down as Grants and Programmes Director.

The Foundation announced Richards' departure with a formal farewell statement, acknowledging her decade-long commitment to supporting wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

She played a key role in expanding the Foundation's reach beyond the Games themselves.

The Foundation's statement highlighted that "her commitment to using the power of sport and adventurous challenge for the recovery of her peers led to the development of We Are Invictus, our online community hub and platform."

Rob Owen OBE, the Foundation's CEO, expressed his confusion about Richards' departure.

"We are saddened to see Mickaela go, and are immensely grateful for her contributions and commitment to our mission," he stated.

"I look forward to growing what has been an incredible decade of changing lives and saving lives through the power of sport led by her and the team," Rob added.

Richards' departure comes as the Invictus Games set to return to British soil.

Birmingham is scheduled to host the 2027 Games, marking the first UK event since Prince Harry launched the inaugural tournament in London in 2014.

