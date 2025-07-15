Princess Beatrice's husband drops unseen snap of his son after Wimbledon visit

Princess Beatrice's husband drops unseen snap of his son after Wimbledon visit 

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has shared a rare snap of his son, Christopher Woolf, after visiting the 2025 Wimbledon Championship.

Days after his surprise appearance at the 2025 Men's tennis series, the 41-year-old British executive made his return to his official Instagram handle to drop a never-before-seen photo of his only son, whom he shares with his ex, Dara Huang.

On Monday, July 15, Edoardo released a collection of pictures from their recent trip, featuring a glimpse of Woolf.

The father-of-three penned a moving caption for his post, "Stunning North Wales. Beautiful memories. @wernholidaycottages."

However, the popular property developer has not included himself and the Princess of York in his vacation frames.

For those unaware, Edoardo’s eldest son spent much of his time with his mother after she ended her engagement with the businessman in 2018.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son featured in his post in which year?  

Beatrice’s husband last uploaded a picture with Woolf in 2021, when they spent quality time together during the Greece getaway.

In addition to Christopher Woolf, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is also a father to his daughters, Sienna and Athena, whom he shares with his life partner, Princess Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Wimbledon 2025? 

This update from Edoardo comes after he opened the 2025 Wimbledon ceremony, accompanied by the Princess of York, earlier this month.

They were seen in the Royal Box on Day 1 of the tournament, along with Sarah, Duchess of York. 

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince William turns down Prince Harry’s ‘reconciliation’ move
Prince William turns down Prince Harry’s ‘reconciliation’ move
Prince Harry seemingly wants to mend ties with estrange brother Prince William and King Charles

Prince Harry ‘keen’ on UK move for Archie, Lilibet's sake
Prince Harry ‘keen’ on UK move for Archie, Lilibet's sake
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may move to the UK for kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's schooling

Prince Harry breaks unspoken royal rule before seeking peace with King Charles
Prince Harry breaks unspoken royal rule before seeking peace with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex and King Charles fuel speculation of a possible royal reconciliation last week

Meghan Markle steals the spotlight as Royal Family inches closer to peace

Meghan Markle steals the spotlight as Royal Family inches closer to peace
Prince Harry and King Charles have taken steps toward reconciliation as their senior aides held peace talks in London

Princess Leonor named 'Adoptive Daughter of Marín' for her military dedication
Princess Leonor named 'Adoptive Daughter of Marín' for her military dedication
Princess of Asturias receives two prestigious titles by Galicia for her military dedication

Queen Camilla unveils new serene Dog Garden at Battersea with style
Queen Camilla unveils new serene Dog Garden at Battersea with style
Queen Camilla has previously adopted three Jack Russell Terriers, Beth, Bluebell and Moley, from Battersea

Kate Middleton takes home special gift for Prince Louis after his Wimbledon absence
Kate Middleton takes home special gift for Prince Louis after his Wimbledon absence
Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Wimbledon final on Sunday

Queen Mary breaks silence to release personal message amid summer getaway
Queen Mary breaks silence to release personal message amid summer getaway
Queen Mary and King Frederik are currently enjoying a family summer getaway abroad