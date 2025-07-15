Princess Beatrice's husband drops unseen snap of his son after Wimbledon visit 

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has shared a rare snap of his son, Christopher Woolf, after visiting the 2025 Wimbledon Championship.
Days after his surprise appearance at the 2025 Men's tennis series, the 41-year-old British executive made his return to his official Instagram handle to drop a never-before-seen photo of his only son, whom he shares with his ex, Dara Huang.
On Monday, July 15, Edoardo released a collection of pictures from their recent trip, featuring a glimpse of Woolf.
The father-of-three penned a moving caption for his post, "Stunning North Wales. Beautiful memories. @wernholidaycottages."
However, the popular property developer has not included himself and the Princess of York in his vacation frames.
For those unaware, Edoardo’s eldest son spent much of his time with his mother after she ended her engagement with the businessman in 2018.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son featured in his post in which year?
Beatrice’s husband last uploaded a picture with Woolf in 2021, when they spent quality time together during the Greece getaway.
In addition to Christopher Woolf, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is also a father to his daughters, Sienna and Athena, whom he shares with his life partner, Princess Beatrice.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Wimbledon 2025?
This update from Edoardo comes after he opened the 2025 Wimbledon ceremony, accompanied by the Princess of York, earlier this month.
They were seen in the Royal Box on Day 1 of the tournament, along with Sarah, Duchess of York.