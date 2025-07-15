Prince Harry flies abroad without Meghan Markle after King Charles 'peace summit'

Prince Harry made a solo trip without Meghan Markle after royal peace talks with King Charles aides.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex reached Angola to follow Princess Diana's historic steps through explosive minefields for the Halo Trust charity.

Harry touched down at Luanda airport before taking a small aircraft to reach the landmine sites.

His journey mirrors the impactful visit Princess Diana made 28 years ago to the same Angolan minefields.

The Duke, who is a Halo’s patron since 2019, will walk the same terrain his mother once crossed.

He’s set to deliver a speech later today, though British media have been barred from the event.

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex did not join Prince Harry on this meaningful trip due to safety concerns.

Prince Harry's solo trip to Angola came after his chief of staff and communications director, Liam Maguire, the Sussexes’ U.K. spokesperson, were photographed meeting with Tobyn Andreae, King Charles’ communications secretary.

The informal talks were held on July 9 at the Royal Over-Seas League, a private members’ club.

During the discussion there was no formal agenda but it gave a chance to both sides to open a “channel of communication for the first time in years,” a source told the outlet.

A source added that “There were things both sides wanted to talk about.”

The tipster revealed that the meeting was only the "first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction."

Harry and King Charles aides meeting came just weeks after the Duke told the BBC that the door to “reconciliation” remains open.

