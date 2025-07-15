Prince Harry initiates 'peace talks' with King Charles through 'secret weapon'

Prince Harry have finally taken a step forward to mend his longstanding rift with father, King Charles.
As reported by The Times, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly initiated "peace talks" with his cancer-stricken father with the help of one key player.
The Sussexes’ PR representative in the UK, Liam Maguire has come forward as Harry's "secret weapon" to support him mending his ties with the monarch, per the Mirror.
Liam was also reportedly present for "peace summit" between Harry's chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, and King Charles III’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae in London.
As per an inside source close the father-son duo, representatives of both Harry and Charles discussed the matter over “informal drinks” last week at a private member's club, Royal Over-Seas League (ROSL).
The meetup is being dubbed only “the first step towards reconciliation” between the King and the 40-year-old.
“Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now,” the insider added.
“It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk,” the source noted.
For those unaware, this is the first formal reconciliation step from both parties since the beginning of their feud in 2021, one year after Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet moved to the US.
The royal couple severed its ties with the Royal Family with their bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they spoke about the firm for the first time.
Matter between Harry, Meghan and members of the royal family got even worse, after the release of Sussexes' Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, Spare.