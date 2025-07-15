Zara Tindall 'annoyed' by Mike Tindall’s shocking £12k splurge

Zara Tindall has made a major confession about her husband Mike Tindall’s spontaneously purchase after a “few beers” bottles.
Princess Anne's daughter revealed that the former former rugby union players splashed out £12,000 on a horse after getting drunk. This shocking incident took place during a sales night at Cheltenham Racecourse.
During a chat with Closer, Zara shared, "He'd had a few beers. It was the last lot of the night, Mikey put his hand up and that was it. He was left buying this horse for £12,000.”
The British equestrian added, "Annoyingly, it did not backfire. He got three mates involved and the horse ended up winning the Welsh Grand National and came third in the Grand National. I was so annoyed."
Mike co-owned the horse, Monbeg Dude, with James Simpson-Daniel and Nicky Robinson. It was and trained by Michael Scudamore.
Unfortunately, the horse was badly injury during the Grand National in 2016 and had to retire at age 10. Monbeg Dud took up residence with Mike and Zara, an Olympic silver medallist, at Gatcombe Park.
The romantic couple, who tied the knot on July 30, 2011, live there with their three children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas at Gatcombe Park.