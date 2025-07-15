Zara Tindall 'annoyed' by Mike Tindall’s shocking £12k splurge

Zara Tindall annoyed by Mike Tindall’s shocking £12k splurge
Zara Tindall 'annoyed' by Mike Tindall’s shocking £12k splurge

Zara Tindall has made a major confession about her husband Mike Tindall’s spontaneously purchase after a “few beers” bottles.

Princess Anne's daughter revealed that the former former rugby union players splashed out £12,000 on a horse after getting drunk. This shocking incident took place during a sales night at Cheltenham Racecourse.

During a chat with Closer, Zara shared, "He'd had a few beers. It was the last lot of the night, Mikey put his hand up and that was it. He was left buying this horse for £12,000.”

The British equestrian added, "Annoyingly, it did not backfire. He got three mates involved and the horse ended up winning the Welsh Grand National and came third in the Grand National. I was so annoyed."

Mike co-owned the horse, Monbeg Dude, with James Simpson-Daniel and Nicky Robinson. It was and trained by Michael Scudamore.

Unfortunately, the horse was badly injury during the Grand National in 2016 and had to retire at age 10. Monbeg Dud took up residence with Mike and Zara, an Olympic silver medallist, at Gatcombe Park.

The romantic couple, who tied the knot on July 30, 2011, live there with their three children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas at Gatcombe Park.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince Harry ‘keen’ on UK move for Archie, Lilibet's sake
Prince Harry ‘keen’ on UK move for Archie, Lilibet's sake
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may move to the UK for kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's schooling

Prince Harry breaks unspoken royal rule before seeking peace with King Charles
Prince Harry breaks unspoken royal rule before seeking peace with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex and King Charles fuel speculation of a possible royal reconciliation last week

Meghan Markle steals the spotlight as Royal Family inches closer to peace

Meghan Markle steals the spotlight as Royal Family inches closer to peace
Prince Harry and King Charles have taken steps toward reconciliation as their senior aides held peace talks in London

Princess Leonor named 'Adoptive Daughter of Marín' for her military dedication
Princess Leonor named 'Adoptive Daughter of Marín' for her military dedication
Princess of Asturias receives two prestigious titles by Galicia for her military dedication

Queen Camilla unveils new serene Dog Garden at Battersea with style
Queen Camilla unveils new serene Dog Garden at Battersea with style
Queen Camilla has previously adopted three Jack Russell Terriers, Beth, Bluebell and Moley, from Battersea

Kate Middleton takes home special gift for Prince Louis after his Wimbledon absence
Kate Middleton takes home special gift for Prince Louis after his Wimbledon absence
Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Wimbledon final on Sunday

Queen Mary breaks silence to release personal message amid summer getaway
Queen Mary breaks silence to release personal message amid summer getaway
Queen Mary and King Frederik are currently enjoying a family summer getaway abroad

Prince Andrew's past patronages 'under pressure' after royal reconciliation

Prince Andrew's past patronages 'under pressure' after royal reconciliation
Prince Andrew’s former charity patronages face boost in revenue after Duke’s royal exit in 2019