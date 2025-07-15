King Charles 'prepared to meet' Prince Harry after fresh move for reunion

King Charles has made his feelings clear on fresh reconciliation move from estranged son, Prince Harry.
Representatives of both, the king and the Duke of Sussex had a secret "peace summit" in London last week, where the matter of mending rift between the two was potentially discussed.
As reported by The Times, Harry's chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, and King Charles III’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae met at the Royal Over-Seas League (ROSL).
Now, sources close to Charles are claiming that he is "open to end" years long rift with his youngest son, who left the UK in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle and his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
An inside source told Radar, "The King has consistently shown he loves both his sons and, as he has done in the past, is prepared to meet Harry when their diaries allow such an occasion."
They continued, "It's not unusual for aides from different households to meet, especially when there is a new influx of staff starting their roles, but of course, this is a significant moment."
The insider further claimed that, "Senior members of the family have in the past said to Harry that he must both stop his attacks on the family, as well as give endless rounds of broadcast interviews as his only way of communication."
"If there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the Duke of Sussex, then there may be a way forward for him to begin along the road of repairing his relationship with his father," they concluded.
Reflecting on Harry's broken relation with his elder brother Prince William, the sources noted that it is an entirely different matter as their bond is hard to repair.