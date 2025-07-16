Buckingham Palace shares video message amid Prince Harry trip

Royal Family has released a surprising video amid Prince Harry’s foreign solo trip.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, landed in Angola on July 15, to highlight the work of The Halo Trust, just like his mother Princess Diana did 28 years ago for the same charity.
On Tuesday night, Buckingham Palace took to Instagram to share a video of final preparations for state banquet, which was hosted in honour of French President Macron and Mrs Macron.
The caption read, “On this day last week, final preparations were taking place at Windsor Castle for the State Banquet, in honour of President Macron and Mrs Macron. Watch how the State Banquet table comes together in St George’s Hall! Visit Windsor Castle to see the State Apartments this summer.”
Royal Family’s latest video came after Harry started his solo trip without Meghan Markle and their two kids; Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, due to security issues.
A source told Daily Mail, "The Duke won't let his wife go to England over security concerns, so there was no chance he'd allow her to go to Angola to walk across landmines."
To note, the Duke of Sussex became patron of The Halo Trust in 2019.