Princess Charlotte makes Prince William, Kate Middleton proud at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte has seemingly made her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, proud with her charming presence at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship.
The ten-year-old young royal pleased her royal fans after attending the final Men’s match at Centre Court on Sunday, July 13, alongside her parents and eldest brother, Prince George.
Charlotte was notably all smiles as she witnessed the hard-fought win of Jannik Sinner from the royal box.
During her appearance at the tennis stadium, the middle child of William and Kate greeted King Felipe VI of Spain, who was also in the same row of the royal box.
According to multiple tabloids, the little princess was seen shaking hands with Spain's monarch, representing the great side of her upbringing.
King Felipe shares a warm relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales due to the well-mannered children, who always greet him with utmost respect and warmth.
Fans reminded Princess Charlotte and King Felipe's handshake of historical moment:
The historic handshake of Charlotte and Felipe reminded their fans of an iconic moment in 2023 during their meeting, where the little royal member was seen beaming with joy to see the King of Spain.
For those unaware, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who exchanged marital vows in 2011, welcomed their only daughter, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth, on May 2, 2015.
The future King and Queen are also parents to their two sons, Prince George and Prince Louis.