Princess Charlotte makes Prince William, Kate Middleton proud at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte makes Prince William, Kate Middleton proud at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte has seemingly made her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, proud with her charming presence at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship.

The ten-year-old young royal pleased her royal fans after attending the final Men’s match at Centre Court on Sunday, July 13, alongside her parents and eldest brother, Prince George.

Charlotte was notably all smiles as she witnessed the hard-fought win of Jannik Sinner from the royal box.

During her appearance at the tennis stadium, the middle child of William and Kate greeted King Felipe VI of Spain, who was also in the same row of the royal box.

Princess Charlotte makes Prince William, Kate Middleton proud at Wimbledon

According to multiple tabloids, the little princess was seen shaking hands with Spain's monarch, representing the great side of her upbringing.

King Felipe shares a warm relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales due to the well-mannered children, who always greet him with utmost respect and warmth.

Fans reminded Princess Charlotte and King Felipe's handshake of historical moment: 

The historic handshake of Charlotte and Felipe reminded their fans of an iconic moment in 2023 during their meeting, where the little royal member was seen beaming with joy to see the King of Spain.

For those unaware, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who exchanged marital vows in 2011, welcomed their only daughter, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth, on May 2, 2015.

The future King and Queen are also parents to their two sons, Prince George and Prince Louis. 

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince Harry breaks unspoken royal rule before seeking peace with King Charles
Prince Harry breaks unspoken royal rule before seeking peace with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex and King Charles fuel speculation of a possible royal reconciliation last week

Meghan Markle steals the spotlight as Royal Family inches closer to peace

Meghan Markle steals the spotlight as Royal Family inches closer to peace
Prince Harry and King Charles have taken steps toward reconciliation as their senior aides held peace talks in London

Princess Leonor named 'Adoptive Daughter of Marín' for her military dedication
Princess Leonor named 'Adoptive Daughter of Marín' for her military dedication
Princess of Asturias receives two prestigious titles by Galicia for her military dedication

Queen Camilla unveils new serene Dog Garden at Battersea with style
Queen Camilla unveils new serene Dog Garden at Battersea with style
Queen Camilla has previously adopted three Jack Russell Terriers, Beth, Bluebell and Moley, from Battersea

Kate Middleton takes home special gift for Prince Louis after his Wimbledon absence
Kate Middleton takes home special gift for Prince Louis after his Wimbledon absence
Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Wimbledon final on Sunday

Queen Mary breaks silence to release personal message amid summer getaway
Queen Mary breaks silence to release personal message amid summer getaway
Queen Mary and King Frederik are currently enjoying a family summer getaway abroad

Prince Andrew's past patronages 'under pressure' after royal reconciliation

Prince Andrew's past patronages 'under pressure' after royal reconciliation
Prince Andrew’s former charity patronages face boost in revenue after Duke’s royal exit in 2019

Crown Princess Victoria kicks off 48th birthday celebrations
Crown Princess Victoria kicks off 48th birthday celebrations
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia join Crown Princess Victoria in her 48th birthday celebrations