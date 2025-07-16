King Charles holds key reception as peace talks with Prince Harry continues

King Charles III has hosted a pivotal reception at the Palace as he reportedly moved a step forward for estranged son, Prince Harry.
His Majesty had a private gathering at St James's Palace on Tuesday, July 15, bringing together young people and youth organisations to address opportunities for disadvantaged communities.
For the esteemed royal event, the King invited popular actor Idris Elba, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy to part in the youth summit reception.
According to GB News, Charles initiated discussions for the betterment of youth, including their violence and positive pathways at the same venue in 2024.
This year Elba has joined forces with the 76-year-old monarch as they decided to bring together their foundations, Elba Hope Foundation and The King’s Trust, on the same page for the future of society.
Notably, several participants from the government, sports, education, and arts sectors attended the summit, as it aims to analyse the twelve years of progress made in creating opportunities for youth by the respective organisations.
The summit panel also allowed the young people to reflect on their personal experiences and solutions to the challenges they face in society.
It is worth noting that this significant royal occasion follows a report suggesting that King Charles III is reportedly "prepared" to meet his younger son, Prince Harry, who left the UK in 2020 alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
His Majesty’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, and the Duke of Sussex’s chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, met in London last week, as reported by The Times.