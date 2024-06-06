Demi Moore debunks Joe Jonas’ relationship rumours: ‘no romance brewing’

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  June 06, 2024
Demi Moore and Joe Jonas’ relationship status laid bare after the duo created buzz with their viral photos from Soiree, France.

The 61-year-old actress and the 34-year-old singer are reportedly not dating despite recently being photographed while relishing lunch at an exotic French restaurant.

An inside source has exclusively confirmed to In Touch that there’s no “romance brewing” between Joe and Demi.

“She’s learned her lesson about dating men much younger than her,” the source noted, referring to her eight-year marriage with third ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

The insider admitted that the Love Sonia actress may find “Joe attractive, [but] that’s all. But then again, you can never predict anything when it comes to Demi.”

As per the photos obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, the ex-husband of Sophie Turner was enjoying a meal in Antibes with Demi.

Prior to his recent sighting with Demi, Joe made the headlines for breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Stormi Bee, after dating her for five months.

“Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” an insider told US Weekly last week.

Joe Jonas was previously married to Sophie Turner, the former couple parted ways after four years of marriage.

The Camp Rock star and the Game of Thrones actress cited that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

