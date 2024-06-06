Kate Winslet makes rare confession about fake accent in HBO’s ‘The Regime’

Kate Winslet has revealed her unique yet hilarious approach to develop voice and accent for her quirky role in HBO's The Regime.
During The Regime FYC panel event in Los Angeles on June 5, Winslet shared the process of coming up with her fake accent in the series.
While talking about her character as Chancellor Elena Vernhamin, Kate noted, "It never made sense to me to speak like myself."
"I didn't quite know what that meant, or what I was going to do about it. I just knew that I had to find something that didn't feel too close to me," she added.
Kate further shared that she experimented with the accent at home, but got cringe-worthy feedback from them. After that she left voicemails for director Jessica Hobbs in that accent.
Hobbs' positive response encouraged Kate to share it with director Stephen Frears, who laughed and gave her the green light to use the voice for the show.
Kate recalled, "I knew he was just going to have an opinion, and once it was out of his mouth, I wouldn't be able to unhear it, and so I shared it with Jess [Hobbs], who was very positive in her response."
She added, "So I sat Stephen down [and tried out the voice]. 'Do you see if I just maybe did that? And then a little bit and talk to you slightly flirtatiously, I could probably get you to do anything."
"Luckily, he was laughing. He looked at me, and he said, 'You've got to do that for six months,' " she concluded.
The Regime was premiered on HBO on Sunday, March 3, 2024.