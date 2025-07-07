Cardi B, Dua Lipa set pulse racing at Schiaparelli show during rainy PFW

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Cardi B and Dua Lipa are leading the star-studded arrivals at Schiaparelli show!

On Monday, July 7, the talented duo made an stunning appearance at Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Haute Couture show at Petit Palais on the first day of Paris Fashion Week.

For the starry event, the American rapper slipped into a very dramatic fringed gown as she posed with a live crow while making her unforgettable arrival.

The gown featured a black dress with huge beaded neckpiece that enveloped the star while drawing attention to her daringly plunging neckline.

Cardi completed her sizzling look with opera gloves, statement earrings and matte makeup.

On the other hand, Dua also made a show-stopping appearance in an embellished white gown that boasted a racy keyhole detailing, dramatic shoulder pads and a saucy thigh-high split.

The musician duo looked incredible as they posed together wit big smiles ahead of the runway show.

Image: BACKGRID
Image: BACKGRID

Cardi B’s appearance comes after she deleted all the photos with boyfriend Stefon Diggs from her official Instagram account, dropping major hints about their split.

The I Like It rapper first rumored to be dating the NFL star in October last year and went Instagram official this June after sharing several PDA-packed photos.

