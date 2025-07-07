Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet reunite in Saint-Tropez for chic beach day

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are enjoying a beachy day reunion!
On Monday, July 7, the Kylie Cosmetic founder and the Call Me by Your Name actor were spotted at Shellona Beach in Saint Tropez.
The lovebirds looked more in love than ever before as they held hands during a group outing in the south of France.
For the beachy outing, Jenner slipped into a leg-baring ivory mini dress with nautical stripes, showcasing her surgically enhanced chest, whose breast implant details she recently revealed.
The mom-of-two, who shares seven-year-old daughter Stormi and three-year-old son Aire with ex Travis Scott, completed her chic look with a narrow black sunglass.
Meanwhile, Chalamet rocked a green, navy, and white Nigeria soccer jersey for the sunny day.
The 29-year-old A Complete Unknown actor completed is look with a green-and-white bandana over his blue Nike cap, seemingly trying to stay low-key.
Jenner and Chalamet were also joined by her older sister, Kendall Jenner, slayed in a black dress paired with a gray and white pinstripe scarf, which she stylishly draped over her neck.
The catwalk queen elevated her outfit with a pair of black thong sandals with a heel, and a brown purse.
Kylie Jenner appearance with Timothée Chalamet comes days after she started following him on Instagram, taking their relationship to new level.