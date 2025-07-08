Blake Lively's deposition date set, prepares to testify in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively's deposition date has been revealed as the intense legal battle against Justin Baldoni moves forward.
After the Gossip Girl actress' lawyer ordered two publicists connected to Baldoni who are not parties in the legal battle to testify, the publicists' attorney filed a motion for extension, asking for an extra week to produce documents.
One email, which has been publicly displayed, stated that the "Lively's deposition is set for July 17."
The A Simple Favor actress has accused the 41-year-old director and actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, accusations that Baldoni has strongly denied.
He filed a counterclaim against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, alleging defamation and extortion, which were dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman.
Their trial is set for March 2026 in New York, with attorneys from both sides indicating that the A-listers will be testifying during the proceedings.
Lively's lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, shared with People magazine in May, "The ultimate moment for a plaintiff's story to be told is at trial. We expect that to be the case here [with Lively]. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial. Of course she's going to testify."
Moreover, Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, revealed that the Five Feet Apart director is "waiting for his day in court" so he can speak his truth.