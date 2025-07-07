Bradley Cooper Reveals Heartwarming Origins of Friendship with Anne Hathaway

It wasn’t Hollywood that brought Anne Hathaway and Bradley Cooper together as it was parenting, which did it.

In Vogue's August cover story featuring Hathaway, Cooper shared the surprising origin behind his friendship with the Mother Mary actress and her husband, Adam Shulman during the COVID days.

"We started hanging out as parents, having dance parties with children in my kitchen, and I fell in love with both of them,” the A Star Is Born actor told the outlet, referring to Hathaway and her husband.

Hathaway shares sons Jonathan, 9, and Jack, 5, with her husband, while Cooper shares daughter Lea De Seine, 8, with his former partner Irina Shayk.

Cooper further gushed over Hathaway, saying, “You see how she treats everyone—and it’s everyone—she’s so kind.”

The Maestro star also heaped praises on Hathaway and Shulman’s decade-long relationship, describing it as “an emblem for that kind of commitment.”

“I hate to use that word. But you’ve met Anne: She’s very present and grounded, I’ll put it that way. And kind,” he added, before offering one more telling compliment, “She’s viciously intelligent.”

Anne Hathaway and Bradley Cooper shared the screen in 2010’s rom-com film, Valentine's Day, which also starred Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Patrick Dempsey, Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx and more.

