Kim Kardashian ‘locked’ in bathroom as ‘kids are out of control’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Kim Kardashian has admitted that she’s struggling to raise four children together as they’re all “out of control.”

In The Kardashians’ new episode, This is Going to be Really Hot Tea, she called a mystery friend while seated in a car to “vent” about her life as a mom.

Saying she “can’t do it anymore,” the socialite expressed of wanting to be stricter like younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

“That home is chaotic right now. I had a Zoom at the house with all my kids banging on the door, screaming, and I was hiding in a bathroom with the door locked,” she said.

Kim Kardashian added, “Sometimes it gets a little intense. I don’t know why I have a hard time saying no is no. I just don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears.”

Going on, she confessed of finding it difficult to balance personal and professional life “without support.”

Her ex-husband, Kanye West, is now in Europe with new wife Bianca Censori, leaving the model to look after their children all alone.

She continued, “They know when to con me and when to throw the little, you know, start with the tears so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad. Just stop.’ ”

“I’m open to anything at this point. I can’t live like this. I’ve ran out of patience, and that’s what my superpower was… calm and patience,” Kim Kardashian concluded.

