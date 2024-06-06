Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen on a refreshing vacation with his family after Al Nassr's King's Cup defeat

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo shares important family message in latest Instagram post
Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's heartbreak from Al Nassr's defeat to rivals Al Hilal in the Saudi King's Cup final, he has been spending quality time with his family on vacation, as evident from his recent Instagram posts.

Ronaldo took to his Instagram account and shared a heartfelt photo featuring his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children.

In a photo, the family is seen celebrating the seventh birthday of Ronaldo's twins, son Mateo and daughter Eva Maria, with two cakes adorned with seven-shaped candles.

Ronaldo emphasises the importance of family in the caption, stating, "Family first,” along with a heart emoji.

Earlier, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner also posted a touching photo with his twins, captioning it, "Happy birthday to my loves Eva and Mateo! Dad loves you very much."

Ronaldo last played on Friday, May 31, when Al Nassr lost to Al Hilal in a dramatic penalty shootout in the King's Cup final.

The heated match saw three red cards and left Ronaldo in tears.

CR7 is set to join the Portugal squad for friendlies against Croatia and the Republic of Ireland on June 8 and 11.

Additionally, this will be Ronaldo's sixth Euro appearance, with the 39-year-old aiming to add more international honors to his impressive career, having led Portugal to victory in the 2016 European Championship.

Kendall Jenner ponders about Gerry Turner's intentions towards Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner ponders about Gerry Turner's intentions towards Kris Jenner
Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post
Kim Kardashian ‘locked’ in bathroom as ‘kids are out of control’

Kim Kardashian ‘locked’ in bathroom as ‘kids are out of control’
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel

Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel

Sports News

Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Shahid Afridi spotted on police bike in Houston: Watch
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Australia begin its T20 World Cup journey with triumph against Oman
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
French Open 2024 major upsets in quarter-finals
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Can Australia make history in T20 World Cup 2024?
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Babar Azam sets eyes on T20 World Cup 2024 glory
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Ronaldo takes break from football, spotted playing tennis on vacation
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Pro skier Jean Daniel and his partner tragically died in skiing accident
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash prompts high-security alert
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Can Novak Djokovic defend his French Open title with knee injury?
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Enzo Maresca appointed as Chelsea's new head coach
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Kylian Mbappe officially joins Real Madrid
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Justin Jefferson inks historic $140M extension with Minnesota Vikings