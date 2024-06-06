Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's heartbreak from Al Nassr's defeat to rivals Al Hilal in the Saudi King's Cup final, he has been spending quality time with his family on vacation, as evident from his recent Instagram posts.
Ronaldo took to his Instagram account and shared a heartfelt photo featuring his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children.
In a photo, the family is seen celebrating the seventh birthday of Ronaldo's twins, son Mateo and daughter Eva Maria, with two cakes adorned with seven-shaped candles.
Ronaldo emphasises the importance of family in the caption, stating, "Family first,” along with a heart emoji.
Earlier, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner also posted a touching photo with his twins, captioning it, "Happy birthday to my loves Eva and Mateo! Dad loves you very much."
Ronaldo last played on Friday, May 31, when Al Nassr lost to Al Hilal in a dramatic penalty shootout in the King's Cup final.
The heated match saw three red cards and left Ronaldo in tears.
CR7 is set to join the Portugal squad for friendlies against Croatia and the Republic of Ireland on June 8 and 11.
Additionally, this will be Ronaldo's sixth Euro appearance, with the 39-year-old aiming to add more international honors to his impressive career, having led Portugal to victory in the 2016 European Championship.