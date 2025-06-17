Jack Draper advances to Queen’s last 16 with heartfelt tribute to Andy Murray

British number one Jack Draper easily advanced into the last 16 at the Queen's tennis tournament on Tuesday, June 17.
The player defeated American player Jenson Brooksby with scores of 6-3, 6-1.
This was Draper's second win over Brooksby this year, having also beaten him at the Indian Wells tournament in March.
Draper now hopes to follow in the footsteps of Andy Murray, who won the Queen's Club title five times.
In honour of Murray’s achievements, the centre court at the Queen's Club has been named after him this year.
After winning the match, Draper wrote, "Good to be home" on a TV camera and said, "Andy is an unbelievable guy, someone I'm very inspired by and I wouldn't be where I am without him."
The 23-year-old added, "I definitely miss him on the Tour. Thank you Andy, this court deserves to be named after you."
Draper will now face Australian player Alexei Popyrin in the last 16.
Carlos Alcaraz wins tough Queen's opener after French Open glory:
On the other hand, top seeded Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz faced tough challenge in his first match at Queen’s tournament on Tuesday, June 17, where he defeated Australia’s Adam Walton with scores of 6-4, 7-6.
This was Alcaraz’s first appearance on the court since his intense and memorable victory at the French Open.