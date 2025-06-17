Cristiano Ronaldo sends ‘special’ gift to Donald Trump with message of ‘peace’

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a gift with a “special message” to US President Donald Trump.
According to MINT, the Portuguese signed a special jersey for the US president that António Costa, president of the European Council, presented to Trump on Monday as he visited Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, for the G7 Summit.
‘Playing for peace’
In a video shared on social media, Costa could hear him telling Trump that there is a "special message" on the jersey, and after reading the message, the 79-year-old replied, "Oh, I like that. Playing for peace," holding the jersey while posing for the picture, he added, “That’s great.”
The closeup of Ronaldo’s number 7 jersey with his signature, his message that read, “To President Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace.”
Ronaldo’s ‘special’ gift for Trump sparks reactions:
Team Trump also shared the video of the Republican president receiving the special jersey with the caption, “President Donald Trump receives a jersey signed by Cristiano.”
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner’s message of peace sparked netizens’ reactions.
“Ronaldo ending World War 3 to make sure we'll be still alive for GTA 6,” joked a user.
“My GOAT representing the world,” wrote another.
A CR7 fan called him an “influencer on and off the pitch”, while a Trump admirer commented, “Only Donald Trump would listen and build relationships with other world leaders!”
Notably, Ronaldo recently won a historic second UEFA Nations League title for Portugal after a phenomenal performance.