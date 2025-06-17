Sabalenka regrets being 'completely unprofessional' about Gauff French Open win

Aryna Sabalenka revealed her true feelings about her “unprofessional” comments on Coco Gauff after the French Open loss.
According to Sportskeeda, the Belarusian tennis star made mean comments about Gauff following her French Open finals 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 loss to the American tennis player.
The World No. 1 who initially defended her right to be “honest and human” faced widespread criticism.
Sabalenka ‘regret' what she 'said back then’:
In an interview with TNT Sports, the 27-year-old expressed regret for her comments after defeat at the Roland-Garros.
Sabalenka said, "That was just completely unprofessional of me. I let my emotions get the better of me. I absolutely regret what I said back then. You know, we all make mistakes. I’m just a human being who’s still learning in life.”
“I think we all have those days when we lose control. The difference with me is the world is watching. I get a lot more hate for what I did than other people. I was super emotional and not very smart at that press conference. It took me a while to revisit it, to approach it with open eyes, and to understand. I realised a lot about myself," she added.
After the French Open heartbreak, Sabalenka is all set to kick off her grass season at the WTA 500 event, the Berlin Tennis Open.