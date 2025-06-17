F1 drivers show-off their style at Brad Pitts' film NYC premiere

Two worlds collided as real-life F1 drivers met the star-studded cast of F1 movie at the red carpet of the New York premiere.
The drivers had the honour of attending their own private screening last month ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix; however a number of athletes attended the big night on Monday.
The film stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 star chasing glory with rookie teammate Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris.
Slated to be released internationally on June 25, F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Brad, seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, and Jerry Bruckheimer.
Here's the list of F1 drivers who turned heads at the red carpet of the New York premiere
The red carpet saw Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in a beige suit, with his arms around his beau, Alexandra Saint Mleux, who, along with a number of WAGs, was donned in an elegant black floor-length dress.
On the other hand, ignoring the neutral-tone, British driver George Russell posed solo on the carpet in a chocolate brown suit.
While his former teammate, Lewis Hamilton opted for a structured white jacket, which he paired with black pants.
Another driver who was photographed alone in New York was McLaren's Lando Norris looked dapper in a navy blue suit and white sneakers.
Alpine star Pierre Gasly, who choose quite a formal attire, was accompanied by his partner Francisca Cerqueira, who was slipped in gorgeous white dress, letting her gold jewellery do the talking.
Alexander Albon's girlfriend, Lily Muni, a professional golfer was the only one who wore a statement colour, as she shone in red and accessorised her look with golden cuffs.
Other notable drivers who attended the red carpet include:
Red Bulls Yuki Tsunoda
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson
Haas Ollie Bearman with partner Alicia Stent-Torriani
Haas Esteban Ocon and Flavy Barla
The most notable absentee from the New York premiere was Red Bulls Max Verstappen, who secured P2 in the Canadian Grand Prix that took place over the weekend.