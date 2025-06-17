Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours denied by Al Hilal CEO in fiery response

Al Hilal’s CEO, Esteve Calzada, has rejected the recent rumours about the club trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a short-term deal.
He said it would "completely counter-intuitive" because Ronaldo currently plays for their biggest rival, Al-Nassr.
There were rumours that Al-Hilal might try to sign Ronaldo after FIFA allowed a new transfer window due to changes in the tournament format.
Also, both Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).
Al-Hilal boss opens up about Ronaldo rumours:
Calzada said, "We normally don't comment on players' situations, particularly because our name is always put out there, when a player or an agent wants to negotiate a better deal with his club, or is trying to move out," as per BBC Sports.
"It's been a very weird transfer window, it's a very short period of time.You don't want to take a decision thinking about this tournament that then you have to carry on with for the next two or three years," he went on to share.
Calzada added, "As much as I respect Ronaldo as a huge player, as we all recognise he is, it's certainly completely counter-intuitive that you bring the biggest player of your biggest opponent to play with you."
He further explained that some of the players they contacted were already in holiday mode and not serious while others were asking too much money.
Calzada further cleared that Al Hilal already has a very strong team so there was no need for rushed signings.