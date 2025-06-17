Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours denied by Al Hilal CEO in fiery response

There were rumours that Al-Hilal might try to sign Ronaldo after FIFA allowed a new transfer window

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours denied by Al Hilal CEO in fiery response
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours denied by Al Hilal CEO in fiery response

Al Hilal’s CEO, Esteve Calzada, has rejected the recent rumours about the club trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a short-term deal.

He said it would "completely counter-intuitive" because Ronaldo currently plays for their biggest rival, Al-Nassr.

There were rumours that Al-Hilal might try to sign Ronaldo after FIFA allowed a new transfer window due to changes in the tournament format.

Also, both Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Al-Hilal boss opens up about Ronaldo rumours:

Calzada said, "We normally don't comment on players' situations, particularly because our name is always put out there, when a player or an agent wants to negotiate a better deal with his club, or is trying to move out," as per BBC Sports.

"It's been a very weird transfer window, it's a very short period of time.You don't want to take a decision thinking about this tournament that then you have to carry on with for the next two or three years," he went on to share.

Calzada added, "As much as I respect Ronaldo as a huge player, as we all recognise he is, it's certainly completely counter-intuitive that you bring the biggest player of your biggest opponent to play with you."

He further explained that some of the players they contacted were already in holiday mode and not serious while others were asking too much money.

Calzada further cleared that Al Hilal already has a very strong team so there was no need for rushed signings.

Read more : Sports
Cricket sees first triple Super Over in history as Netherlands beat Nepal
Cricket sees first triple Super Over in history as Netherlands beat Nepal
A Super Over is used when the match ends in a tie and it's very uncommon to have more than one
F1 drivers show-off their style at Brad Pitts' film NYC premiere
F1 drivers show-off their style at Brad Pitts' film NYC premiere
Brad Pitts' upcoming film 'F1' is set to hit theatres on June
Tom Brady bonds with kids in Japan, shares stunning moments from trip
Tom Brady bonds with kids in Japan, shares stunning moments from trip
Brady praises the ‘hospitality and beauty’ of Japan as he shares unseen moments from trip
Cristiano Ronaldo sends ‘special’ gift to Donald Trump with message of ‘peace’
Cristiano Ronaldo sends ‘special’ gift to Donald Trump with message of ‘peace’
Ronaldo's jersey gift to Donald Trump with a 'special message' sparks netizens' reactions
Sabalenka regrets being 'completely unprofessional' about Gauff French Open win
Sabalenka regrets being 'completely unprofessional' about Gauff French Open win
Aryna Sabalenka opens up about her ‘regret’ over ‘not very smart’ comments about Coco Gauff's win
Tom Brady’s lavish gift to 15-year-old son sparks buzz online
Tom Brady’s lavish gift to 15-year-old son sparks buzz online
Tom Brady is about to start his second season as the main NFL commentator for Fox Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed by former teammate in top 5 best players list
Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed by former teammate in top 5 best players list
Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the Global Brand Ambassador for the Esports World Cup (ECW)
Lewis Hamilton 'heartbroken' after hitting animal during Canadian GP
Lewis Hamilton 'heartbroken' after hitting animal during Canadian GP
Lewis Hamilton lost about half a second in speed per lap due to the incident and eventually finished in sixth place
Stephen Curry receives heartfelt tribute from wife Ayesha on special day
Stephen Curry receives heartfelt tribute from wife Ayesha on special day
Ayesha Curry pens a heartwarming note for ‘the best dad in the world’ Stephen Curry
Kimi Antonelli makes history as F1's third-youngest podium finisher
Kimi Antonelli makes history as F1's third-youngest podium finisher
Antonelli joins Verstappen and Stro as the youngest F1 podium finishers after podium finish
Angel Reese unveils 'unstoppable' ambition after new career milestone
Angel Reese unveils 'unstoppable' ambition after new career milestone
Angel Reese achieves new career milestone during Chicago Sky's 78-66 win over Connecticut Sun
Italy appoints Gennaro Gattuso as new manager following 3-0 loss to Norway
Italy appoints Gennaro Gattuso as new manager following 3-0 loss to Norway
Gennaro replaces Luciano Spalletti, who announced his own sacking at a news conference last week