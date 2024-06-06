Royal

Prince William immediately swooped by PM Justin Trudeau at D-Day event

Prince William showed up for Canadian D-Day commemoration

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024

Prince William attended Canada’s D-Day commemorating ceremony today, on Thursday, June 6.


Numerous world leaders and other members from the family had gathered at the place to mark the 80th anniversary of Normandy landings alongside former veterans.

The Prince of Wales had however showed up on behalf of King Charles, who sent his older son instead as he can’t overload schedules with ongoing cancer treatments.

But Your Majesty did attend UK’s side of the national commemoration held in Ver-sur-Mer at the British Normandy Memorial earlier on the same day.

He paid a tribute to 22,424 soldiers who had played a role under British command during the Second World War in 1944.

King Charles had even given a sobbing speech for the occasion.

Then, Prince William took over for June 6’s remaining public duties by reaching the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles-sur-Mer.

Over 25 heads of state had joined the Prince of Wales for this international ceremony on the Omaha Beach, where he gave a short speech as well.

Upon climbing out of his car, Prince William was immediately greeted and engaged in a conversation by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The day than began with a piper, according to Independent

Brad Pitt replaced by Harry Styles in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Brad Pitt replaced by Harry Styles in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’
Prince William immediately swooped by PM Justin Trudeau at D-Day event

Prince William immediately swooped by PM Justin Trudeau at D-Day event
Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka

Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'

Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'

Royal News

Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
King Charles decides to pass Crown to Prince William?
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
King Charles says soldiers ‘becoming fewer in number’ during D-Day speech
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Prince William subtly hints at family requiring more active royals
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Prince Harry ‘downhearted’ seeing royal members honor D-Day without him
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Prince Archie, Lilibet in ‘extraordinary’ position to ‘help’ Royal Family
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Prince William ‘shrewdly’ dodges question on Kate Middleton’s health
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Prince William deeply honoured to join veterans at D-Day 80th Anniversary event
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Sarah Ferguson still loves ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew 28 years after divorce
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Prince Harry eager to stage UK return despite Meghan’s hesitance
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role