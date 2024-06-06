Prince William immediately swooped by PM Justin Trudeau at D-Day event

Prince William attended Canada’s D-Day commemorating ceremony today, on Thursday, June 6.
Numerous world leaders and other members from the family had gathered at the place to mark the 80th anniversary of Normandy landings alongside former veterans.
The Prince of Wales had however showed up on behalf of King Charles, who sent his older son instead as he can’t overload schedules with ongoing cancer treatments.
But Your Majesty did attend UK’s side of the national commemoration held in Ver-sur-Mer at the British Normandy Memorial earlier on the same day.
He paid a tribute to 22,424 soldiers who had played a role under British command during the Second World War in 1944.
King Charles had even given a sobbing speech for the occasion.
Then, Prince William took over for June 6’s remaining public duties by reaching the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles-sur-Mer.
Over 25 heads of state had joined the Prince of Wales for this international ceremony on the Omaha Beach, where he gave a short speech as well.
Upon climbing out of his car, Prince William was immediately greeted and engaged in a conversation by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The day than began with a piper, according to Independent.