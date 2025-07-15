Princess Leonor named 'Adoptive Daughter of Marín' for her military dedication

Princess Leonor has received two prestigious titles by Marín City Council in recognition of the historic bond between the town and the Spanish Royal Family.
Taking to the Instagram account on Monday, July 14, the Royal Family of Spain share heartfelt glimpses into the ceremony, where the Princess of Asturias received Gold Medal of Galicia and granted the title of “Adoptive Daughter of Marín.”
In the images, the 19-year-old princess could be seen taking the honors as she wore white naval uniform.
The future queen was honored with Gold Medal of Galicia by the Galicia Junta in recognition of her military training at the Naval School of Marín.
She then named the adopted daughter of Marín, Pontevedres municipality where the Naval Military School is located in which she has completed her training for the last year.
"We have very little left to separate, but I won't have any grudge because I want to return to Galicia forever. Or as I heard entering the Ferrol river, here is my home, where the sea ends. Moitas grazas, from the heart, for this honor that I receive the excitement that you felt in this land so welcomed and supported on the first day," the Princess of Asturias expressed in her speech of gratitude.
The title of “Adoptive Son of Marín” was previously awarded to King Felipe, then Prince of Asturias, on December 16, 1986, during his naval training.