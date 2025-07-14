Princess Kate presents trophy to Jannik Sinner for Wimbledon win

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Princess Kate awarded Jannik Sinner the Wimbledon men's singles trophy after his matchless win.

On Sunday, July 13, the Princess of Wales presented the trophy to the 23-year athlete as a patron of the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, a role she has held since 2016.

The Italian player won the Wimbledon men's singles with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 score against Carlos Alcaraz.

Princess Kate was joined by Prince William and her two eldest children, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10. Her youngest child, seven-year-old Prince Louis, was not present at the championship match.

The Princess of Wales donned a gorgeous blue dress for the sporting event, complementing her appearance with her signature Wimbledon bow brooch.

After receiving trophy from the future Queen, Jannik addressed the crowd, “Hello everyone. First of all, I would like to start with Carlos, again, amazing tournament but mostly thank you for the player you are. It’s so difficult to play against you but we have, as you said, an amazing relationship off the court, and on the court we just try to build up and for doing that we need the best teams in the world and also you have the best team.”

He added, “So keep going, keep pushing, you are going to hold many, many times this trophy, you have already two, so!”

To note, this marked Kate's second consecutive day at the All England Club, having presented the women's singles trophy the night before.

