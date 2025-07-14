Royal Family gives new update on Princess Leonor’s military training

The Spanish Royal Family has given a new update on Princess Leonor’s military training.
Over the weekend, the Princess of Asturias participated in the swearing-in ceremony after she embarked on a Juan Sebastián de Elcano training ship.
Among the various exercises during the voyage, she took part in mast climbing, sail trimming and positioning with a sextant.
Leonor’s group was led by Carlinhos Brown, who also accompanied King Felipe and Queen Letizia twenty years ago during their visit to Salvador.
As per the office website of the Palace, “Forty-five Spaniards residing in Uruguay participated in the swearing-in ceremony. Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias was the flag bearer within the formation of midshipmen commissioned for the occasion.”
It further read, “Her father, Felipe, as Prince of Asturias, was also ensigned in Montevideo on March 19, 1987, during his training as a midshipman aboard the training ship. After boarding the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias was received by the training ship's commander, Luis Carreras-Presas do Campo.”
After taking part in extensive exercises in the early afternoon, Her Royal Highness had lunch with the Spanish Ambassador to Brazil, the Spanish Defense Attaché in Brazil, the Minister Counselor of the Spanish Embassy, the Chief of the Second Naval District of Brazil and the Commander of the Juan Sebastián de Elcano.
To note, Princess Leonor started her military training on August 17, 2023, at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.