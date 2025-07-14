Royal Family gives new update on Princess Leonor’s military training

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Royal Family gives new update on Princess Leonor’s military training
Royal Family gives new update on Princess Leonor’s military training

The Spanish Royal Family has given a new update on Princess Leonor’s military training.

Over the weekend, the Princess of Asturias participated in the swearing-in ceremony after she embarked on a Juan Sebastián de Elcano training ship.

Among the various exercises during the voyage, she took part in mast climbing, sail trimming and positioning with a sextant.

Leonor’s group was led by Carlinhos Brown, who also accompanied King Felipe and Queen Letizia twenty years ago during their visit to Salvador.

As per the office website of the Palace, “Forty-five Spaniards residing in Uruguay participated in the swearing-in ceremony. Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias was the flag bearer within the formation of midshipmen commissioned for the occasion.”

It further read, “Her father, Felipe, as Prince of Asturias, was also ensigned in Montevideo on March 19, 1987, during his training as a midshipman aboard the training ship. After boarding the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias was received by the training ship's commander, Luis Carreras-Presas do Campo.”

After taking part in extensive exercises in the early afternoon, Her Royal Highness had lunch with the Spanish Ambassador to Brazil, the Spanish Defense Attaché in Brazil, the Minister Counselor of the Spanish Embassy, the Chief of the Second Naval District of Brazil and the Commander of the Juan Sebastián de Elcano.

To note, Princess Leonor started her military training on August 17, 2023, at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.

Related
Read more : Royal

Buckingham Palace confirms Donald Trump's UK state visit dates
Buckingham Palace confirms Donald Trump's UK state visit dates
Queen Elizabeth hosted President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump for their first UK state visit in June 2019

King Felipe thanks Carlos Alcaraz for 'vibrant finale' at Wimbledon
King Felipe thanks Carlos Alcaraz for 'vibrant finale' at Wimbledon
Spanish Royal King Felipe VI attends the Wimbledon final to support Carlos Alcaraz alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince George makes rare comment on his tennis skills at Wimbledon 2025
Prince George makes rare comment on his tennis skills at Wimbledon 2025
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men's final with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlene dazzles in glamorous appearance beside Prince Albert
Princess Charlene dazzles in glamorous appearance beside Prince Albert
The Monegasque royals attended the annual Red Cross Ball

Royal family member caught sleeping Courtside at Wimbledon final
Royal family member caught sleeping Courtside at Wimbledon final
Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife, Sophie Winkleman attended the fourteenth day of Wimbledon

Princess Diana’s nieces reveal ultimate hack to kill heat at Wimbledon

Princess Diana’s nieces reveal ultimate hack to kill heat at Wimbledon
Prince William's twin cousins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer made a joint appearance at Day 2 of Wimbledon

Prince George, Princess Charlotte join William, Kate at Wimbledon
Prince George, Princess Charlotte join William, Kate at Wimbledon
The Prince and Princess of Wales made an appearance at Wimbledon with their two eldest children

Zara Tindall’s husband pokes fun at her and Princess Eugenie with cheeky joke
Zara Tindall’s husband pokes fun at her and Princess Eugenie with cheeky joke
Mike Tindall shares cheeky throwback of Zara and Princess Eugenie in candy-colored dresses