Queen Mary breaks silence to release personal message amid summer getaway

Queen Mary has taken out time from family summer getaway to share a deeply personal message.
Taking to the Instagram handle of her charity Mary Foundation last week, the queen consort released a summer message, highlighting importance of communities.
"Summer can do something really special. Kids splashing in the cities' pools and at the local beach. Bright, long evenings with the family. And the sound of happy students driving through the streets," she wrote.
Mary continued, "The summer reminds me seriously of the importance of community. How lovely and rewarding communities can be, but also how difficult it can be for those standing outside the community."
“I hope that summer brings presence, joy, and a sense of belonging. Have a great summer from us at Mary Fonden,” she added.
The foundation, launched in 2007 by Queen Mary, aims to improve the lives of vulnerable women and children.
Queen Mary’s heartfelt message was accompanied by a stunning image of her, in which she could be seen rocking a blue shirt with her glasses while sitting at her desk.
The message comes amid Queen Mary and King Frederik’s holiday abroad with their family as are on a break from their royal duties.
In the Danish monarch’s absence, Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe has stepped in as regent.
Following their vacation, King Frederik and Queen Mary will take up residence at their summer home, Gråsten Palace, on 28 July.