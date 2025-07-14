Prince George, Princess Charlotte treated to special gift at Wimbledon 

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton's children received a special present during their surprise Wimbledon appearance.
The eldest kids of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, attended the final match of the 2025 Wimbledon Championship on Sunday, July 13, at Centre Court Stadium, alongside their parents.
After the match, the young royals had a chance to meet the winning tennis player, Jannik Sinner, in his dressing room, where they received a heartwarming gift from the Italian athlete.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte get special presents from winning player Jannik Sinner:
GB News stated that the 23-year-old professional tennis player has given George and Charlotte a signed tennis ball each after receiving a huge trophy from their mother, Kate.
He also seemingly handed over an extra self-autographed tennis ball for the youngest child of William and Kate, who skipped the event due to his tender age restrictions.
Fans reaction over the sweet Wimbledon moment of young royals:
As the sweet moment gained traction on social media, fans were quick to rush to the comments section to express their admiration for the young royals.
One X user said, "He signed a tennis ball for the future king of England. This has got to be the best day of this guy's life."
"The little princess gave him two balls to sign one for her and the other for her little brother Louis," another fan guessed.
A third one penned, "Perfectly lovely and regular Royal Family. William chose his wife so brilliantly."
Jannik Sinner was also filmed having a lighthearted conversation with Kate Middleton, who attended the final match, in her role as patron for the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.