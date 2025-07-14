Prince Harry to leave out Prince William from Charles peace ‘meeting’

Prince Harry will reportedly hold a meeting with his estranged father King Charles, but unfortunately Prince William won’t be a part of it.
Following the Duke of Sussex and the British monarch’s close aides' meeting, which was held at the Royal Over-Seas League in London, the pair have seemingly agreed to look into ways to end the deep family feud. However, Meghan Markle’s husband will not return as a working member of the royal family.
As per The Sun, a source shared, “The meeting was with Harry’s blessing.” Buckingham Palace is also reportedly supporting plans to “open a channel of communication.”
Harry’s upcoming September UK trip could mark a significant reunion, potentially being his first meeting with Charles in over a year and a half.
These new details emerged after a source revealed what might have been discussed during a meeting between their representatives just last week.
A source told Daily Mail, "There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about. There's been no channel of communication open for a long time but there is now, so this could be the start of better times ahead."
For those unversed, Charles and Harry’s strained bond got worse in 2020 when the Duke of Sussex, 40, stepped down as a working member of the royal family alongside his wife, Meghan.