Crown Princess Victoria kicks off 48th birthday celebrations

Crown Princess Victoria turned 48-year old!
On Monday, July 14, the Princess of Sweden started her birthday celebrations at Solliden Palace with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.
As per the Royal Family website, the birthday girl will arrive at the roundabout in front of the palace to greet the public.
The public will be given the opportunity to sing for Victoria, together the Borgholm Cultural School children's choir.
It continued, “The Crown Princess' family will then travel by horse-drawn carriage through Borgholm to the Borgholm Castle ruins. The procession from Solliden Castle will go through Borgholm as follows: Solliden Castle, Princess Estelle's Promenade, Villagatan, Strand Hotel, Hamnvägen, Norra Långgatan, Borgholms torg, Västra Kyrkogatan and Badhusgatan.”
The birthday celebration are set to continue till 5pm at the Borgholm Castle ruin in the presence of The King and Queen, Prince Daniel and Prince Carl Philip.
“In the ruins of Borgholm Castle, the Crown Princess presents the Victoria Prize . This year's laureates are beach volleyball players David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig. This year's artists are Lisa Nilsson, Peter Jöback, Peg Parnevik, Ida-Lova and Greczula,” the statement added.
Princess Victoria, who was born at the Karolinska Hospital in Solna Stockholm County, is the first in line of the Swedish throne.