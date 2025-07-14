Kate Middleton takes home special gift for Prince Louis after his Wimbledon absence

Princess Kate has made sure to keep Prince Louis in her thoughts during the Wimbledon final.
On Sunday, July 13, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the fourteenth day of Wimbledon for the Men's Singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
However, the future king and queen’s younger 7-year-old son, Prince Louis was notable absent, as he is yet to make his debut at the prestigious sporting event.
Despite his absence, Princess Kate ensured he wasn't forgotten as she took home a special gift for him.
After watching Jannik Sinner defeating Carlos Alcaraz from Royal Box, Princess Kate asked the Italian player to sign an extra tennis ball for her youngest son, who stayed at home.
The Princess of Wales first congratulated sinner courtside and then requested him to sign three tennis balls, explaining that they were "taking one for their brother" to prevent the seven-year-old from feeling left out.
Adding to Kate remarks, William shared, "Louis will be upset otherwise."
The reason behind Prince Louis absence at the match was because the young royal, who is just seven-year-old, is still younger than his siblings when they attended Wimbledon for the first time.
Prince George made his Wimbledon debut at the men's final in 2022 at the age of nine while Princess Charlotte was eight when she first attended Wimbledon in 2023.