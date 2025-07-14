Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about renowned leader's state visit

King Charles III has finally announced the unprecedented state visit after hosting his first official visit at Windsor Castle.

On Monday, July 14, the Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to share a major update about His Majesty’s upcoming plans to host key world leaders.

Buckingham Palace officially shared that the 76-year-old monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, are set to welcome the United States of America's 47th President and First Lady, Melania Trump, to the UK in September 2025.

P.C. Royal Family Instagram 

"The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, will be hosted by His Majesty The King for a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17th September to 19th September 2025," they stated in the caption.

Sharing the image of the King and Queen alongside Donald and Melania, they included the flags of the two countries in an attempt to highlight the welcoming gesture.

What King Charles and Donald Trump are expected to discuss during key UK visit?

According to media reports, during this esteemed state visit, His Majesty and Donald will prioritise strengthening UK-US ties and also highlight the political instability in multiple regions of the world.

Before confirming Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, the King issued him a formal invitation letter in February through Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, offering him the unprecedented visit. 

About His Majesty's first official state visit:  

This state visit will mark King Charles' second as he hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, earlier this month in his reign. 

