Queen Camilla unveils new serene Dog Garden at Battersea with style


Queen Camilla has unveiled a new Dog Garden at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London.

On Monday, July 14, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family shared glimpses into Queen Camilla’s appearance at Battersea, where she officially opened a new dog-friendly garden.

In the short clip, the 77-year-old royal could be seen interacting with adorable dogs and puppies as well as volunteers and guests at the event.

Queen Camilla looked elegant in blue midi dress by her go-to designer Fiona Clare, which she first wore during her tour of Australia with King Charles in October 2024.

Britain’s Queen Consort, who is an avid animal lover, complemented her attire with a Lucky Animals Dog brooch from Van Cleef & Arpels.

“As Patron of the charity, The Queen officially unveiled the new location for the RHS and BBC Radio 2 ‘Dog Garden’, designed by Monty Don for Chelsea Flower Show,” the caption noted.

It further added, “The garden was designed as a blueprint for all the things dogs love, and will provide Battersea with a tranquil space for the rescue dogs in their care, allowing them to spend time away from the kennel environment in a serene, natural setting.”

Queen Camilla has a special connection to the rescue facility as she has previously adopted three Jack Russell Terriers from Battersea, Beth in 2011, Bluebell in 2012, and most recently Moley in February.

