Prince Andrew's past patronages 'under pressure' after royal reconciliation  

Prince Andrew's former charity foundations reportedly raised their concerns after the Duke seemingly restored his royal duties.

According to a report by the Daily Express UK, the Duke of York's several past charities claimed that they saw a major boost in revenue after the Duke's departure.

After his alleged confession during the sensational interview with journalist, Emily Maitlis, Andrew was forced to step down from his senior royal titles by his late Queen, Elizabeth II.

At the time, in his interview, he opened up about his connection with the child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Notably, before facing the major setback in his life, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband had been working for at least 64 charity foundations, which now claims that they faced a high rise in their funds after Andrew's departure.

The findings of the philanthropic analysis organisation, Giving Evidence, highlighted that after Andrew left the organisation, there had been no negative impact on the charities.

King Charles to restore Prince Andrew's royal titles? 

This study emerged shortly after a report suggested that King Charles III has quietly restored Prince Andrew's titles after the Duke's sexual abuse case was dismissed by the FBI last week.

However, the Duke of York has been allowed by His Majesty to host gatherings at Windsor Castle.

As of now, neither King Charles III nor Prince Andrew has commented on these ongoing reconciliation reports. 

Prince Harry may hold peace summit with King Charles in 'weeks' after their aids' secret meetings

Kate Middleton and Prince William made surprise appearance alongside George, Charlotte at 2025 Wimbledon

Kate Middleton graces the Wimbledon men's final with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Princes and Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon final with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth hosted President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump for their first UK state visit in June 2019

Spanish Royal King Felipe VI attends the Wimbledon final to support Carlos Alcaraz alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men's final with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Monegasque royals attended the annual Red Cross Ball