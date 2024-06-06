Sci-Tech

Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Google Maps has announced to change in the method of handling users' location data with an email sent to the users.

As per The Verge report, Google Maps will soon start storing users' data locally on their devices instead of backing it up on the cloud.

Google has given a deadline of December 1 2024, to the users to save all travel to their mobile devices before it starts removing the old data.

Timeline, previously known as Location History, keeps track of your trips and routes based on the location of your device. It also allows users to revisit the location you have been in the past.

But in the new update, instead of saving all of this information and data on your Google account, it will be linked to the device you are using.

Google earlier announced this policy change in December 2023 as an effort to double down on privacy.

It even started deleting locations like domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, and weight loss centres from history and updated Google Maps to prevent authorities from accessing location history.

Additionally, after this update users will also not be able to access their Timeline from the web in December.

Sci-Tech News

Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka
Nvidia overtakes Apple, becomes world's second most valuable company
Elon Musk plans to build world's largest supercomputer in Memphis
Russian astronaut sets new record of 1000 days in space
Elon Musk’s SpaceX get launch license for fourth Starship test flight
Elon Musk diverts thousands of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to X, xAI
China’s Chang’e 6 leaves lunar surface with 'far side' rock sample
Elon Musk’s X launches adult and violent content policies
Spotify increases 'premium plan' prices in the U.S
Researchers uncover the truth behind 4,000-year-old ‘Seahenge’
NASA advises to lower hope for today's 'Planetary Parade': Here’s why
Nvidia to roll out its next-gen AI chip platform in 2026