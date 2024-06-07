Will Smith appears with wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s lookalike again

Will Smith is once again fueling his romance with an unknown woman, who happens to be his estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s lookalike.
The supposed pair were present together at Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s Miami premiere at Silver Spot Cinemas today, on June 6.
Similar to their previous sightings, they weren’t seen talking to each other in public, although the mystery girl remained close with Will Smith’s entourage.
For this occasion, she decked out in a floor-long gown printed with a leopard design, as per Daily Mail.
And just like Jada Pinkett Smith, the rumored flame sported a shaved head.
While the reason for Will Smith spouse’s “no hair policy” is alopecia, it’s not known whether his supposedly new romance has the same disease or just prefers nothing on her head by a fashion choice.
Previously, the duo was spotted at an Art Basel event that took place in Miami during December.
Even then, they maintained distance between each other throughout, but left in the same limousine.
Their second public sighting was at a pizza restaurant named Lucali, which is famous among celebrities, such as Beyoncé and David Beckham.
For now, it still remains unknown how platonic or romantic is Will Smith’s relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith’s replica.