Netflix adaption of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Twits’ set to release on THIS date

Netflix has assembled a star-studded cast for its upcoming adaption of Roald Dahl’s The Twits with Natalie Portman and Johnny Vegas taking the lead.
As per the Mirror, the adaption of the 1980 children's novel included the voice cast, Margo Martindale, Johnny Vegas, Natalie Portman, and Emilia Clarke.
The animated film, which is slated to release in 2025, is described as, “chock-full of the Twits' beloved tricks" at the Next On Netflix : Animation Preview event held in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 6.
Emilia quipped about joining the cast, saying in a video message, "He told me that I was going to be playing a Disney princess. An empowered, feminist Disney princess in the world's first trillion dollar franchise.”
"You want to know what I'm actually playing? A bed bug in Mr Twit's beard. I'm a literal parasite," she joked
According to the plot, the story is based on the "meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world" who take over their town and allow a family of magical animals and two orphans to get in the way.
The tale revolves around the endless fight between cruelty and empathy and has long been considered a literary classic.