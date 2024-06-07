Entertainment

Shay Mitchell shares why she won’t watch ‘Pretty Little Liars’ with daughter Atlas

Shay Mitchel played Emily Fields in seven seasons of ‘Pretty Little Liars’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Shay Mitchell shares why she won’t watch ‘Pretty Little Liars’ with daughter Atlas

Shay Mitchel, who played Emily Fields from 2010 to 2017 in Pretty Little Liars, has opened up about not watching her hit show with daughter Atlas.

During an appearance at The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, the You actress shared that she's hesitant to watch her show Pretty Little Liars with 4-year-old daughter.

Shay noted, "I always think about this, me and my partner are always like, he's like, 'The day Atlas is old enough, we're going to watch it back,' and I'm like, 'Ooh, my eyebrows are real thin shooting that entire season.’”

She further added, “I don't know if I'm ready but, you know, it's -- it was such an incredible experience, absolutely, I have only fond memories from shooting."

She further shared, "Maybe I'll watch a couple episodes, it was a lot, it was seven seasons. There was a lot of show there but maybe when the time comes."

Pretty Little Liars, an American mystery-drama television series created, was aired on Freeform from June 8, 2010 to June 27, 2017, lasting 160 episodes over seven seasons.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone gushes over ‘handsome’ hubby Ranveer Singh

Pregnant Deepika Padukone gushes over ‘handsome’ hubby Ranveer Singh

Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?

Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?
Rishi Sunak regrets leaving D-Day event early

Rishi Sunak regrets leaving D-Day event early
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism

'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism

Entertainment News

'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Rihanna pregnant for the third time? new photos spark frenzy
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Thomas Rhett shares inspiration behind upcoming album 'About a Woman'
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Kate Winslet reveals her hilarious secret from 'The Regime' set
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Jessica Gunning spills beans about ‘romantic’ scene in ‘Baby Reindeer’
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney joke about high stress Wrexham games
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
'Baby Reindeer' real-life 'Martha' takes legal action against Netflix
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Jennifer Aniston shares tearful memories of 'Frineds' era
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Travis Kelce feels like 'living the dream' amid Taylor Swift romance
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Kendall Jenner ponders about Gerry Turner's intentions towards Kris Jenner
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Kate Winslet makes rare confession about fake accent in HBO’s ‘The Regime’