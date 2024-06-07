Shay Mitchell shares why she won’t watch ‘Pretty Little Liars’ with daughter Atlas

Shay Mitchel, who played Emily Fields from 2010 to 2017 in Pretty Little Liars, has opened up about not watching her hit show with daughter Atlas.
During an appearance at The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, the You actress shared that she's hesitant to watch her show Pretty Little Liars with 4-year-old daughter.
Shay noted, "I always think about this, me and my partner are always like, he's like, 'The day Atlas is old enough, we're going to watch it back,' and I'm like, 'Ooh, my eyebrows are real thin shooting that entire season.’”
She further added, “I don't know if I'm ready but, you know, it's -- it was such an incredible experience, absolutely, I have only fond memories from shooting."
She further shared, "Maybe I'll watch a couple episodes, it was a lot, it was seven seasons. There was a lot of show there but maybe when the time comes."
Pretty Little Liars, an American mystery-drama television series created, was aired on Freeform from June 8, 2010 to June 27, 2017, lasting 160 episodes over seven seasons.