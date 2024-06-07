Entertainment

Rihanna pregnant for the third time? new photos spark frenzy

Rihanna ignites pregnancy rumours after her bold statement

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Rihanna has sparked an internet frenzy that she might be pregnant with her third baby after her pictures went viral.

In a shared picture by Just Jared, the Diamond crooner was spotted in New York City, donning a blue t-shirt with a prominent message that ignited the curiosity.

Rihanna got out of her SUV, and wore a T-shirt that read, “I’m retired. This is as dressed up as I get.”

She was accompanied by her partner A$AP Rocky.

These fresh photos surfaced amid rumors that Rihanna is taking a hiatus from her music career to prepare for her third child.

Her pregnancy rumors were fueled by her most recent appearance, in which she was spotted purposely hiding her tummy.

Although, there is no official confirmation has been made yet.

To note, earlier celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman revelad Rihanna's tarot cards and discussed with Mirror that as she pulled the "IX Hermit" Tarot card, in September Rihanna may feel an urge to expand her family.

She said, "When asking the Tarot about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby plans, Rihanna receives the 'IX Hermit' Tarot card, which is wise and indoorsy.”

Hongiman added, "It indicates that if she needed to, the songstress would gladly miss a night on the tiles for a nightby the cot, changing nappies. Her family are her number one priority, and her third baby will arrive, but she's in no rush. The Hermit card relates to the sign of Virgo, meaning that in September, she may feel that it's time to start working on another little bairn."

Rihanna shares two sons, Riot Rose, and her firstborn RZA with partner Rocky A$AP.

Shay Mitchell shares why she won’t watch ‘Pretty Little Liars’ with daughter Atlas
Thomas Rhett shares inspiration behind upcoming album 'About a Woman'
Kate Winslet reveals her hilarious secret from 'The Regime' set
Jessica Gunning spills beans about ‘romantic’ scene in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney joke about high stress Wrexham games
'Baby Reindeer' real-life 'Martha' takes legal action against Netflix
Jennifer Aniston shares tearful memories of 'Frineds' era
Jason Momoa girlfriend Adria Arjona settles divorce pre-romance
Travis Kelce feels like 'living the dream' amid Taylor Swift romance
Kendall Jenner ponders about Gerry Turner's intentions towards Kris Jenner
Kate Winslet makes rare confession about fake accent in HBO’s ‘The Regime’
Millie Bobby Brown’s father-in-law accidentally spills ‘grandkids’ plans