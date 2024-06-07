Entertainment

New-parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal take their baby girl home: watch

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed a baby girl on June 3, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed a baby girl on June 3, 2024 

Varun Dhawan looked in high spirits as he takes his newborn daughter baby Dhawan home for the very first time on Friday afternoon. 

After being in the hospital for three days, the new parents made their way to the car.

A video that leaked on social media featured the Coolie No. 1 actor exiting the Hinduja hospital in style along with wifey holding his baby girl with so much care, in turn upsetting the shutterbugs as he ditches a photo-up.


Natasha Dalal on the other hand looked all charged up for the mom duties wearing a black outfit with a green shrug.

The Jugjugg Jeeyo star , who had been blessed with a daughter on June 3, extended a sweet gesture to the paps by distributing them a bag full of sweets on the happy occasion.

He made sure to personally distribute the packets to the parazzi’s gathered.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dala, who tied the knot on January 24, 2021 in Alibaug, announced the good news of the baby’s arrival via an Instagram post that read, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hail Ram Hail Ram, Ram Rama Hail Hail Krishna Hail Krishna Krishna Hail Hail."

Entertainment News

Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors
Ayeza Khan shares sweet message for Hania Aamir honoring her achievements
Dolly Parton prefers husband over her successful career
Blake Shelton, Post Malone surprise crowd with new performance at CMA fest
Is Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey?
Rihanna pregnant for the third time? new photos spark frenzy
Shay Mitchell shares why she won’t watch ‘Pretty Little Liars’ with daughter Atlas
Thomas Rhett shares inspiration behind upcoming album 'About a Woman'
Kate Winslet reveals her hilarious secret from 'The Regime' set
Jessica Gunning spills beans about ‘romantic’ scene in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney joke about high stress Wrexham games
'Baby Reindeer' real-life 'Martha' takes legal action against Netflix