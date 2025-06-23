Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’

Cardi B has fueled excitement among fans as she is set to make a huge announcement on June 23.
The Please Me singer took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 22, to share a brief teaser along with a cryptic note.
In the cinematic video, Cardi could be seen wearing a dramatic black gown which she paired with black crows, and a sleek short hairstyle as she mysteriously poses.
“Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life and loss, seven years. I gave them grace, but now I give them hell,” the Up hitmaker said in the background.
She further added, “I learned power is not given, it's taken, I'm shedding feathers and no more tears. I'm not back, I'm beyond, I'm not your villain, I'm your Karma. The time is here, the time is now. I got an announcement to make.”
“TIMES UP. I got an announcement to make tomorrow,” Cardi wrote in the caption.
The post sparked speculation with many believing that Cardi will might be announcing her long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.
Cardi B’s cryptic announcement comes two days after she released her new single Outside, which she first debuted at a Spotify event at Cannes Lions on June 18.