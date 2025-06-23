Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’

Cardi B’s cryptic announcement comes two days after she released her new single 'Outside'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’
Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’

Cardi B has fueled excitement among fans as she is set to make a huge announcement on June 23.

The Please Me singer took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 22, to share a brief teaser along with a cryptic note.

In the cinematic video, Cardi could be seen wearing a dramatic black gown which she paired with black crows, and a sleek short hairstyle as she mysteriously poses.

“Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life and loss, seven years. I gave them grace, but now I give them hell,” the Up hitmaker said in the background.

She further added, “I learned power is not given, it's taken, I'm shedding feathers and no more tears. I'm not back, I'm beyond, I'm not your villain, I'm your Karma. The time is here, the time is now. I got an announcement to make.”

“TIMES UP. I got an announcement to make tomorrow,” Cardi wrote in the caption.

The post sparked speculation with many believing that Cardi will might be announcing her long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B’s cryptic announcement comes two days after she released her new single Outside, which she first debuted at a Spotify event at Cannes Lions on June 18.

Read more : Entertainment
Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans
Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans
Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated husband, Chris Pratt's birthday with adorable photos and a sweet note
Gigi Hadid posts rare throwback snap with brother Anwar on his 26th birthday
Gigi Hadid posts rare throwback snap with brother Anwar on his 26th birthday
Anwar Hadid is the only brother of Gigi Hadid and her model sister Bella Hadid
‘Young Sheldon’ star Montana Jordan ties knot to longtime partner Jenna Weeks
‘Young Sheldon’ star Montana Jordan ties knot to longtime partner Jenna Weeks
Montana Jordan already shares a 13-month-old daughter Emma Rae with Jenna Weeks
Bianca Censori pushes boundaries in daring new look
Bianca Censori pushes boundaries in daring new look
Bianca Censori flaunted her figure in the multi-colored set and silver pumps
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant step out at MotoGP amid marriage rumours
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant step out at MotoGP amid marriage rumours
'John Wick' star and the 'Free Identity' starlet marked the romantic day out at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter's fans speculate major collaboration
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter's fans speculate major collaboration
'Lover' singer and the 'Espresso' singer ignited speculations after their big move
Benedict Cumberbatch turns heads at Prada show during Milan Fashion Week
Benedict Cumberbatch turns heads at Prada show during Milan Fashion Week
The 'Sherlock Holmes' star made a dapper appearance at the Prada fashion in Milan on Sunday, June 22
Jennifer Aniston mourns lost love while recovering from terrifying stalker incident
Jennifer Aniston mourns lost love while recovering from terrifying stalker incident
'Friends' alum is still facing challenges after a man who got away nearly 30 years ago
Dua Lipa basks in peak career moment as Wembley shows prove massive success
Dua Lipa basks in peak career moment as Wembley shows prove massive success
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker reflects on ‘most special, unforgettable’ Wembley concerts of her Radical Optimism tour
Jennifer Aniston plans ‘forever away’ auto replies amid hectic work life
Jennifer Aniston plans ‘forever away’ auto replies amid hectic work life
Jennifer Aniston is gearing up for ‘The Morning Show’ season 4, a film ‘Hail Mary’ and an untitled project
Selena Gomez flaunts her love life as Hailey, Justin Bieber hit rough patch
Selena Gomez flaunts her love life as Hailey, Justin Bieber hit rough patch
The ‘Bluest Flame’ singer gives a huge shutout to her fiancé Benny Blanco amid ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber’s divorce rumors
Joe Jonas teases 'different' experience for fans on Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour
Joe Jonas teases 'different' experience for fans on Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour
Jonas Brothers will kick off the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour in August in New Jersey