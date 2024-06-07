Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, Olivia Henson say 'i do' in dreamy ceremony

The Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson exchanged vows for life at the Chester Cathedral, dubbed as the biggest society wedding of this year.
The billionaire looked happier than ever as he arrived in a Land Rover with his best men shortly before 11:30am while Ms. Henson set foot at the Cathedral in her swanky Bentley, just before the services kicked off at midday.
Roughly an hour later after being hitched the couple left the venue hand-in-hand and shared a kiss.
They had to contend with an orange fire extinguisher that was released by the member of a public as part of the wedding party.
In the background a woman yelled “Just Stop Oil” as the device did its work.
A care worker, Polly from Norfolk released a statement saying, “Weddings are a time of coming together in celebration to make a commitment to the future.”
“However, for countless millions around the world there is no future unless we come together to stop oil and gas.”
Barbara Williams from Cheshire, who stood among the protestors in the crowds also related her experience, “I feel a bit shaken after it. We were standing next to them all day.”
To note, the new bride Olivia Henson decked up in n embroidered dress and veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne.
The outfit was incorporated by floral motifs and edgings from Ms. Henson’s great-great grandmother’s veil from around 1880’s.
The veil blew in the winds, igniting gasps from the crowds.
What became the focal point of the went was Prince William’s solo presence, who acted as the usher for the wedding.