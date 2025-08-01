Home / Royal

Prince Edward brings royal spotlight to London’s vibrant gardens in new visit

The Duke of Edinburgh delightfully fulfils his duties as Patron of the London Gardens Society during heartwarming outing

Prince Edward brings royal spotlight to London’s vibrant gardens in new visit


Prince Edward brings his royal grace and shine wherever he goes!

During his new visit, the Duke of Edinburgh carried out his duties as Patron of the London Gardens Society by visiting two of the most vibrant gardens in Sutton – a town in the London Borough of Sutton in South London, England.

For the delightful appearance, King Charles’s younger brother rocked a brown coat layered over a crisp white shirt and paired it with blue pants and coordinating tie.

Bringing a royal spotlight to the London Gardens Society’s scenic spaces, the Duke explored the gardens while enjoying the fresh, vibrant atmosphere.

Taking to the official Instagram account of the Royal Family on Friday, August 1, Buckingham Palace dropped a visually striking video, featuring glimpses from Prince Edward’s heartwarming visit.

Alongside the clip, they captioned, “Visiting wonderful gardens of The London Gardens Society!”

The Royals shared that as Patron of the London Gardens Society, Edward paid a visit to YourSpace Sutton Community Garden and the garden at the Baitul Futuh Mosque.

“In Sutton, His Royal Highness met volunteers as well as representatives from Alzheimer’s Support Group, Tennyson Care Home residents and @dofeuk participants, all of whom utilise the community garden,” they noted.

Meanwhile, at the mosque, “The Duke planted an English Rose Bush to honour the mosque’s green legacy, before presenting them an award for the ‘Best Display of Annual Plants and Flowers.’”

Prince Edward has been a Patron of The London Gardens Society since September 2022.

