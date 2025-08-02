King Charles quietly ousts Queen’s aide after Harry branded her 'troublemaker'

King Charles and Prince Harry have finally found common ground!
According to a recent report, the 76-year-old monarch has quietly removed the late Queen’s personal dresser and confidante, Angela Kelly, from major royal event after Prince Harry’s shocking claims about her.
Angela became a controversial figure after the release of the Duke of Sussex’s 2023 memoir, Spare, where he described her as a "troublemaker."
Although Angela never publicly addressed the claims, she was known to be close to the Queen, having served her faithfully for the final two decades of her life.
Now, an insider has told the Mail that there was "final confirmation" of Angela's "banishment" after she was excluded from an upcoming major Buckingham Palace exhibition.
Instead, King Charles has chosen Caroline de Guitaut, Surveyor of the King’s Works of Art since 2023, to oversee the exhibition, even though she lacks experience in the fashion world.
The source further added that Prince Harry’s father is also "not a fan" of Angela just like his estranged son.
To note, the exhibition showcasing the late Queen’s clothes is set to take place next year to mark the 100th anniversary of her birth.