Home / Royal

King Charles to welcome new family member as William, Kate enjoy summer break

The U.K.’s King Charles III receives a joyful family update amid Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer getaway

King Charles to welcome new family member as William, Kate enjoy summer break
King Charles to welcome new family member as William, Kate enjoy summer break

As Prince William and Princess Kate bask in their summer getaway with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – King Charles is set to welcome a new addition to the Royal Family.

On Friday, August 1, the 76-year-old British monarch received a joyful family update as his nephew, Peter Phillips, announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling after dating her for a year.

In a statement shared by Hello Magazine, Peter’s spokesperson Gerard Franklin stated, “Mr. Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms. Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr. Rupert Sanders and Mrs. Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.”

According to the message, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the cheerful news, and they are all said to be “delighted.”

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling P.C. Hello! Magazine
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling P.C. Hello! Magazine

"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement," Franklin noted.

Notably, he also shared that no date has been officially set for the wedding.

For those unaware, Peter Phillips is the son of Princess Anne and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are spending time out of spotlight, enjoying their summer holidays in Greece with their children.

Read more :

Royal

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling share joyful engagement news

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling share joyful engagement news
Peter Phillips announced that he is engaged to Harriet Sperling after a year of dating

Princess Madeleine of Sweden's three kids enjoy life away from spotlight

Princess Madeleine of Sweden's three kids enjoy life away from spotlight
The Princess of Sweden offered a glimpse into her private life as she dropped the sweetest picture of her three children

Prince Edward brings royal spotlight to London’s vibrant gardens in new visit

Prince Edward brings royal spotlight to London’s vibrant gardens in new visit
The Duke of Edinburgh delightfully fulfils his duties as Patron of the London Gardens Society during heartwarming outing

Why Princess Diana shed tears with King Charles before their wedding?

Why Princess Diana shed tears with King Charles before their wedding?
Hidden fact behind King Charles and Princess Diana's wedding unearthed in new revelation

Queen Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and style with gentle move

Queen Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and style with gentle move
The 78-year-old royal uses royal warrant to honor Queen Elizabeth’s style legacy

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton gets special royal allowance

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton gets special royal allowance
Pippa Middleton receives royal permission to support a cause close to her heart

Palace insider makes big revelation about King Charles' cancer battle

Palace insider makes big revelation about King Charles' cancer battle
King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment since his diagnosis last year

Princess Maria-Olympia joins roaring Oasis Reunion crowd at Wembley

Princess Maria-Olympia joins roaring Oasis Reunion crowd at Wembley
King Charles goddaughter was also joined by her brothers, Prince Achileas-Andreas and Prince Odysseas-Kimon