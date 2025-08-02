King Charles to welcome new family member as William, Kate enjoy summer break

As Prince William and Princess Kate bask in their summer getaway with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – King Charles is set to welcome a new addition to the Royal Family.
On Friday, August 1, the 76-year-old British monarch received a joyful family update as his nephew, Peter Phillips, announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling after dating her for a year.
In a statement shared by Hello Magazine, Peter’s spokesperson Gerard Franklin stated, “Mr. Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms. Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr. Rupert Sanders and Mrs. Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.”
According to the message, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the cheerful news, and they are all said to be “delighted.”
"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement," Franklin noted.
Notably, he also shared that no date has been officially set for the wedding.
For those unaware, Peter Phillips is the son of Princess Anne and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips.
Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are spending time out of spotlight, enjoying their summer holidays in Greece with their children.