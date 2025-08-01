Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling share joyful engagement news

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and son of Princess Anne, is officially engaged to Harriet Sperling.
As per Hello Magazine, King Charles’ nephew has announced that he is engaged to Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse, after a year of dating.
The news was shared along with the photos of the couple, featuring Harriet sporting her engagement ring.
According to a statement released on the couple’s behalf by Gerard Franklin, "Mr. Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms. Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr. Rupert Sanders and Mrs. Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement,"
"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement," the statement continued.
An official date for the wedding has not been announced yet.
Peter and Harriet made their relationship public in May 2024 at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, U.K.
He already has two daughters — Savannah and Isla — whom he shares with ex-wife, Autumn Kelly.