Home / Royal

King Charles ‘very concerned’ Trump may use major occasion for political gain

U.S. President Donald Trump sparks major concerns for King Charles ahead of his visit to the UK in September

King Charles ‘very concerned’ Trump may use major occasion for political gain
King Charles ‘very concerned’ Trump may use major occasion for political gain

As King Charles gears up to welcome Donald Trump to the United Kingdom next month, the possibility of the U.S. President using a major occasion for his political gain has made the monarch “very concerned.”

Recently, Trump had a sit-down with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer during which he openly launched into anti-immigration rants.

During the meeting, the 47th U.S. President labelled those attempting to enter the UK on small boats as “bad people” and called the wave of immigrants a “horrible invasion” that’s “killing Europe.”

Now, an insider has revealed to Radar Online that after hearing the President’s remarks, King Charles will be deeply worried that Trump would use the state banquet as an opportunity to push his political agenda and make a similar anti-immigration remark during his visit to Britain next month.

"Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion. He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September,” shared the source.

At the upcoming state banquet organised by King Charles and Queen Camilla to honour President Donald Trump, the U.S. President is expected to deliver a speech, which has sparked worry among royal aides.

"If Trump starts sounding off about the evils of immigration to the cameras while the King is standing next to him, the King would find that hard to take,” the tipster noted.

Donald Trump is set to visit the U.K. in September 2025.

Read more :

Royal

Queen Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and style with gentle move

Queen Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and style with gentle move
The 78-year-old royal uses royal warrant to honor Queen Elizabeth’s style legacy

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton gets special royal allowance

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton gets special royal allowance
Pippa Middleton receives royal permission to support a cause close to her heart

Palace insider makes big revelation about King Charles' cancer battle

Palace insider makes big revelation about King Charles' cancer battle
King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment since his diagnosis last year

Princess Maria-Olympia joins roaring Oasis Reunion crowd at Wembley

Princess Maria-Olympia joins roaring Oasis Reunion crowd at Wembley
King Charles goddaughter was also joined by her brothers, Prince Achileas-Andreas and Prince Odysseas-Kimon

Prince William, Kate Middleton relive July moments in delightful royal recap

Prince William, Kate Middleton relive July moments in delightful royal recap
The Prince and Princess of Wales delight fans with cheerful July flashback on Instagram

Meghan Markle's 'authenticity' questioned after new As Ever announcement

Meghan Markle's 'authenticity' questioned after new As Ever announcement
Meghan Markle announced new version of her Napa Valley Rosé wine after original version sold out in less than an hour

Rutland royal shares glimpse into her life as ‘accidental duchess’ in new venture

Rutland royal shares glimpse into her life as ‘accidental duchess’ in new venture
The Duchess of Rutland makes exciting announcement about her new writing venture

Prince William, Princess Kate under ‘pressure’ amid Charles’ cancer battle

Prince William, Princess Kate under ‘pressure’ amid Charles’ cancer battle
Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to take more royal responsibilities as King Charles battles cancer