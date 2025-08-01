King Charles ‘very concerned’ Trump may use major occasion for political gain

As King Charles gears up to welcome Donald Trump to the United Kingdom next month, the possibility of the U.S. President using a major occasion for his political gain has made the monarch “very concerned.”
Recently, Trump had a sit-down with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer during which he openly launched into anti-immigration rants.
During the meeting, the 47th U.S. President labelled those attempting to enter the UK on small boats as “bad people” and called the wave of immigrants a “horrible invasion” that’s “killing Europe.”
Now, an insider has revealed to Radar Online that after hearing the President’s remarks, King Charles will be deeply worried that Trump would use the state banquet as an opportunity to push his political agenda and make a similar anti-immigration remark during his visit to Britain next month.
"Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion. He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September,” shared the source.
At the upcoming state banquet organised by King Charles and Queen Camilla to honour President Donald Trump, the U.S. President is expected to deliver a speech, which has sparked worry among royal aides.
"If Trump starts sounding off about the evils of immigration to the cameras while the King is standing next to him, the King would find that hard to take,” the tipster noted.
Donald Trump is set to visit the U.K. in September 2025.