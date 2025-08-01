Home / Royal

James Middleton's son Inigo steals spotlight with Prince Louis-like antics

Princess Kate’s brother shared an adorable footage of his little son Inigo


James Middleton's baby boy Inigo is already showing signs of royal charm, captivating fans with his cheeky antics that draw striking comparisons to his cousin Prince Louis.

Princess Kate’s brother took to his Instagram account on Friday to share an adorable footage of his little son, who will turn two in September.

In the video, little Inigo could be seen playing with the family's dogs, and also enjoying some cute moments with his mum, showing his older cousin, Prince Louis vibes.

At one point, the toddler mischievously tried to shove Alizée near the water, and in another, he was seen whacking her rucksack with a stick.

A video was shared along with a caption, “My adventurous (and cheeky) little boy how are you nearly 2 already.”

It continued, “Everyone says it goes fast…but I didn’t realise it would be this fast.”

Inigo gave an adventurer look in the footage with a little bucket hat and dungarees as he explored the gorgeous fields and forests near his home.

The fans took to the comment section to shower love on James' son.

One remarked, "I can imagine him and Prince Louis having a very fun mischievous time!"

A second commented, "Gosh, he really is getting so big. AND he gets around so very well."

To note, James Middleton shares Inigo with his wife Alizee Thevenet as the couple welcomed the baby on September 21, 2023.

Read more :

Royal

Prince Edward brings royal spotlight to London’s vibrant gardens in new visit

Prince Edward brings royal spotlight to London’s vibrant gardens in new visit
The Duke of Edinburgh delightfully fulfils his duties as Patron of the London Gardens Society during heartwarming outing

Why Princess Diana shed tears with King Charles before their wedding?

Why Princess Diana shed tears with King Charles before their wedding?
Hidden fact behind King Charles and Princess Diana's wedding unearthed in new revelation

Queen Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and style with gentle move

Queen Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and style with gentle move
The 78-year-old royal uses royal warrant to honor Queen Elizabeth’s style legacy

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton gets special royal allowance

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton gets special royal allowance
Pippa Middleton receives royal permission to support a cause close to her heart

Palace insider makes big revelation about King Charles' cancer battle

Palace insider makes big revelation about King Charles' cancer battle
King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment since his diagnosis last year

Princess Maria-Olympia joins roaring Oasis Reunion crowd at Wembley

Princess Maria-Olympia joins roaring Oasis Reunion crowd at Wembley
King Charles goddaughter was also joined by her brothers, Prince Achileas-Andreas and Prince Odysseas-Kimon

Prince William, Kate Middleton relive July moments in delightful royal recap

Prince William, Kate Middleton relive July moments in delightful royal recap
The Prince and Princess of Wales delight fans with cheerful July flashback on Instagram

Meghan Markle's 'authenticity' questioned after new As Ever announcement

Meghan Markle's 'authenticity' questioned after new As Ever announcement
Meghan Markle announced new version of her Napa Valley Rosé wine after original version sold out in less than an hour