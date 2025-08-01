James Middleton's son Inigo steals spotlight with Prince Louis-like antics

James Middleton's baby boy Inigo is already showing signs of royal charm, captivating fans with his cheeky antics that draw striking comparisons to his cousin Prince Louis.
Princess Kate’s brother took to his Instagram account on Friday to share an adorable footage of his little son, who will turn two in September.
In the video, little Inigo could be seen playing with the family's dogs, and also enjoying some cute moments with his mum, showing his older cousin, Prince Louis vibes.
At one point, the toddler mischievously tried to shove Alizée near the water, and in another, he was seen whacking her rucksack with a stick.
A video was shared along with a caption, “My adventurous (and cheeky) little boy how are you nearly 2 already.”
It continued, “Everyone says it goes fast…but I didn’t realise it would be this fast.”
Inigo gave an adventurer look in the footage with a little bucket hat and dungarees as he explored the gorgeous fields and forests near his home.
The fans took to the comment section to shower love on James' son.
One remarked, "I can imagine him and Prince Louis having a very fun mischievous time!"
A second commented, "Gosh, he really is getting so big. AND he gets around so very well."
To note, James Middleton shares Inigo with his wife Alizee Thevenet as the couple welcomed the baby on September 21, 2023.